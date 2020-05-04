air travel

Many airlines now requiring passengers to wear masks

By Heather Grubola
Big changes are underway at major United States airlines in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A lot of people aren't flying right now, but if you do have plans to travel, be aware that starting Monday, on many airlines, customers will be required to wear face coverings on board.

Every major US airline is requiring passengers to cover their noses and mouths.

From the check-in lobby to the boarding gate areas, lounges, jet bridges, and for the duration of the flight - except when meals are served - face coverings must be worn. Travelers are strongly encouraged to cover their faces in restrooms and security lines.

"You hear from Delta and American and other airlines, talking about how they're going the extra mile on safety and hygiene and cleanliness," said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flighs.com.

Many airlines had already announced they are limiting capacity on flights and blocking out the middle seat to help travelers social distance.

Companies are also asking passengers to bring their own face coverings but said they will give masks to those who need them.

JetBlue, Delta, and United Airlines' face-covering mandate started Monday. Frontier and Hawaiian Airlines will be required to do so starting May 8, and American, Spirit, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines will implement the policy starting May 11.

"Everybody's health and safety are paramount during a public health emergency like this," said Keyes.

Children and people with disabilities or medical conditions who can't wear a face covering or put them on or take them off independently are exempt.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pa. Secretary of Health explains why barber shops, nail salons won't reopen in yellow phase

Parks in Willingboro Twp., New Jersey not reopening just yet

Golf courses, state parks reopen in New Jersey amid COVID-19 lockdown

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases

N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental COVID-19 plasma treatment

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelface maskair traveltravelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in payroll aid
Airlines offering vouchers, refunds amid COVID-19
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ closes schools for rest of academic year
Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to more than 50K
COVID-19 death toll will jump in June, Trump administration models predict
Philly expands coronavirus testing criteria, launches #mindPHL
West Chester teacher battling cancer receives special award
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
AccuWeather: Bright, Blustery Today
Show More
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Kensington fire
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
N.J, Pa., Del., joining 4 other states to buy vital coronavirus gear
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
Man shot at point blank range dies in vacant North Philly lot
More TOP STORIES News