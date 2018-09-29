U.S. & WORLD

Airlines offering new menus for in-flight food

Airlines offering new menus for in-flight food. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

Flying the friendly skies is getting a little tastier.

More and more airlines say they are trying to spice up the food they serve you at 30,000-feet.

American Airlines says it's partnering up with restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen to offer a new menu.

That will be for those flying coach.

Delta says it's rolling out an all-new menu on domestic flights of 1,400 miles or more.

