Airlines offering vouchers, refunds amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact air travel, many companies have created polices that allow customers to get vouchers or refunds during this uncertain time.



DELTA AND UNITED
If you do have to accept a voucher, note that Delta and United have extended the time for customers to use a voucher through May of 2022, American has not yet done that.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

We know flexibility is important to our customers during this time of uncertainty, and the comprehensive travel waivers we've put in place are designed to meet the full range of our customers' needs. The safety and well-being of our customers and team members
remains our highest priority, and American's 130,000 team members are working around the clock to care for our customers.

Previous bookings

We are waiving change fees for tickets purchased prior to April 7, 2020, for all customers who have travel booked through Sept. 30, 2020. This enables customers to rebook immediately - or in the future - and retain the full amount of the ticket they paid.


Customers have also been provided the flexibility to change their origin and destination as well, and can rebook travel through Dec. 31, 2021.

New bookings

We are also waiving change fees for new tickets bought through May 31, 2020, for all future travel. This is available for any of American's non-refundable published fares. This enables customers to rebook without any change fees.

If American cancels a flight

If American cancels a flight for any reason it has always been our policy that a customer can receive a full refund back to their original form of payment.

Contact the Action News Troubleshooters if you have trouble getting your voucher or refund.
