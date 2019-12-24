Travel

American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking process

American Airlines is the latest airline to roll out non-binary gender options for customers.

When travelers begin the booking process, instead of having to choose between male or female, customers can now choose U or X.

American Airlines told USA Today it's glad to better accommodate gender preferences of travelers and employees.

The feature is currently only available by calling the airline, but the company says their website will be updated soon.

In March, United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to introduce non-binary gender options.

Several other major U.S. airlines say they plan to follow suit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellgbtqair traveltravelamerican airlinesgender identity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200 arrests, drugs and assault weapons seized in Kensington
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified
Bakery using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims
La Salle College High School students deliver holiday cheer to patients
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Record numbers predicted to hit the road for holiday travels
Cleanup efforts underway following fatal explosion, collapse
Show More
Meek Mill surprises families impacted by incarceration with epic day
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board
Pentagon says soldier from New Jersey killed in Afghanistan
AccuWeather: Dry, mild for travel today and on Christmas Day
Former Delaware County funeral director arrested for theft
More TOP STORIES News