American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets

American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets.

American Airlines says it's ending its policy that bans carry-on luggage for basic economy customers.

Fliers that pay for the cheaper ticket prices are currently required to pay for any bag other than one personal item -- such as a handbag or backpack that fits under the seat.

American, Delta and United have all introduced a basic economy class in the past few years that promises cheaper airfare with fewer perks.

Now, American is allowing a carry-on bag, beginning September 5.

