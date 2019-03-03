TRAVEL

Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you had travel plans for today on Amtrak, you may want to call ahead.

Amtrak has announced ahead of Sunday's storm that it's adjusting service on some of its trains.

The Keystone and Pennsylvanian will operate on a modified schedule.

The Pennsylvanian, which runs between New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, is canceled with no alternate service.

The Keystone, which runs between Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York, is also canceled.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelphilly newssnowamtrak
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania
New sign in operation at 30th Street Station
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
More Travel
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park
Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia
Show More
Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies
Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey
New Orleans police: 2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd
Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Delaware declares emergency quarantine to fight invasive bug
More News