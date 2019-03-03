Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm

If you had travel plans for today on Amtrak, you may want to call ahead.Amtrak has announced ahead of Sunday's storm that it's adjusting service on some of its trains.The Keystone and Pennsylvanian will operate on a modified schedule.The Pennsylvanian, which runs between New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, is canceled with no alternate service.The Keystone, which runs between Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York, is also canceled.-----