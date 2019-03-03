TRAVEL

Amtrak announces cancellations due to snowstorm

Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you had travel plans for today on Amtrak, you may want to call ahead.

Amtrak has announced cancellations ahead of Sunday's snowstorm.
The following was released by Amtrak on Sunday morning:

Canceled service for Sunday, March 3, includes:

Pennsylvanian Train 43 with no alternate transportation

Canceled service for Monday, March 4, includes:

Keystone Service Trains 605, 609, 647, 651, 639, 642, 646, 656 & 620 with no alternate transportation

Pennsylvanian Train 42 with no alternate transportation

Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

-----
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
