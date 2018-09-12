TRAVEL

Amtrak modifying service due to Hurricane Florence

Amtrak modifying service due to Florence. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amtrak is modifying its East Coast service beginning Wednesday because of Hurricane Florence's potential impact.

The Northeast Regional service will not operate south of Washington, D.C. The changes will last through Sunday.

The following trains will operate between Washington D.C. and north Thursday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 16: trains 171,83, 85, 164, 82, 88, 194, 156, 66, 65, 195, 156, 66, 65, 195, 157, 145, 99, 84,176, 94, 66, 67, 95, 125, 171, 93, 85, 86, 174, 84, and 87.

Amtrak says, "Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL."

