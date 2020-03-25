Area bridges implement cashless tolling amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thought this might be coming! No cash at the Betsy, Ben, Walt or Commodore starting tomorrow morning. #6abcTraffic @6abc https://t.co/FAT8qxQJDN — Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) March 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, bridges in the area have decided to go cashless.The Delaware River Port Authority will initiate all-cashless tolling effective at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 until further notice, officials said. All motorists crossing the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry Bridges are instructed to travel through designated E-ZPass lanes.Drivers without an E-ZPass account are instructed to drive through an E-ZPass lane. The camera will capture a photograph of the vehicle's license plate and an invoice for the cost of the toll will be mailed to the vehicle's registered owner. There will be no added fees applied to the toll.Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, the Delaware Memorial Bridge will also implement cashless tolling at its southbound Toll Plaza. No toll collectors will be present and cash will not be accepted in any lane.Those travelers who don't have E-ZPass will be billed for the cost of the toll. No admin fees will be added to the toll.Cash customers who do not want to be billed can open an E-ZPass account by calling the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 888-AUTO-TOLL.