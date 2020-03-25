Coronavirus

Area bridges implement cashless tolling amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, bridges in the area have decided to go cashless.

The Delaware River Port Authority will initiate all-cashless tolling effective at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 until further notice, officials said. All motorists crossing the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry Bridges are instructed to travel through designated E-ZPass lanes.

Drivers without an E-ZPass account are instructed to drive through an E-ZPass lane. The camera will capture a photograph of the vehicle's license plate and an invoice for the cost of the toll will be mailed to the vehicle's registered owner. There will be no added fees applied to the toll.



Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, the Delaware Memorial Bridge will also implement cashless tolling at its southbound Toll Plaza. No toll collectors will be present and cash will not be accepted in any lane.

Those travelers who don't have E-ZPass will be billed for the cost of the toll. No admin fees will be added to the toll.

Cash customers who do not want to be billed can open an E-ZPass account by calling the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 888-AUTO-TOLL.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiatravelwalt whitman bridgedelaware memorial bridgecommodore barry bridgecoronavirusben franklin bridge
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
90 more cases in Philly, total jumps to 342
25-year-old COVID-19 patient in coma, test lost for days
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First Delco coronavirus-related deaths reported
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
City leaders, Hahnemann owner at odds over cost to reopen
90 more cases in Philly, total jumps to 342
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
Local nursing homes cited for infection control before COVID-19
25-year-old COVID-19 patient in coma, test lost for days
Show More
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
NJ reports biggest single-day jump as death toll reaches 44
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Ardmore teen surprises elderly couple with porch concert
More TOP STORIES News