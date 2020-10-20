covid-19 pandemic

NY mulls changes to quarantine travel rules as COVID-19 cases rise in Pa., NJ

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- New York may have to consider changes to its quarantine rules for out-of-state travelers now that two of its closest neighbors, Connecticut and New Jersey, are on the brink of getting added to the list of places subject to the restrictions. Pennsylvania is also nearing the criteria to be added.

The three states - NY, NJ, CT - announced earlier this year that they would jointly require people traveling from states with higher rates of transmission to isolate themselves for 14 days after their arrival.

About three dozen states are now on New York's must-quarantine list, including Delaware. Both Connecticut and New Jersey were poised to join them based on the current threshold of targeting states averaging 10 or more new cases per day, per 100,000 residents, over a 7-day period.

The latest data shows Connecticut and New Jersey hit that threshold Monday, with 11.2 new cases per 100,000 residents and 10.3 respectively. Massachusetts is at 9.9 cases per 100,000 residents, while New York is at seven per 100,000, twice what it was at the end of August.

"It's a problem," Cuomo said at a news conference Monday.

Infections are also on the rise in Pennsylvania, including in northern communities bordering New York's Southern Tier. New York is opening rapid testing sites in the region, where infections and hospitalizations have seen an uptick.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine told reporters Monday that the states get together frequently through the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Levine said, however, they don't tend to discuss quarantine lists.

"There are criteria whether a state goes on a watch list - for our watch list or another watch list," Levine said. "If you meet the criteria, you go on the list. It's not like something we lobby about."

Levine is the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

Coronavirus numbers in Pennsylvania are now mirroring those seen in late April. New statewide infection rates have eclipsed 1,000 per day for the last two weeks straight.

RELATED: Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania and US, health experts say
EMBED More News Videos

Officials said a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area could be attributed to gatherings.



Cuomo said travel restrictions might be unenforceable among New York Connecticut, and New Jersey given so much cross-border commuting to work or shop and worries about disrupting the economy.

"So, it's complicated and we're working with them, but we don't have any final conclusion yet but for practical matters, you can't do border control with New Jersey and Connecticut," he said.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters Monday he's talking with New Jersey and New York about weakening the rules, though said no date has been set for any change.

Right now, states can also land on the quarantine list if 10% of tests came up positive on average over the past week.

Lamont said under a tweaked advisory, states would face quarantine restrictions if they have at least a 5% positivity rate and hit the existing threshold for new cases. He estimated that'd apply to 33 states instead of over 40 and be "more manageable."

When asked what would happen if Connecticut meets a weakened standard, Lamont echoed Cuomo and said it'd be hard to restrict travel to and from New York. "Frankly, we're one region," he said.

RELATED: NJ's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in a month: Health Commissioner
EMBED More News Videos

As New Jersey's numbers go up, doctors say they are preparing for the flu and a rise in COVID-19 cases this fall.



Cuomo spokesman Peter Ajemian said Lamont was speaking for Connecticut but said New York is reviewing its metrics "and should have more info tomorrow." New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he hasn't spoken directly with Cuomo on the advisory.

"My advice is not to travel, frankly," Murphy said.

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
