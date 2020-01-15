Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport is beginning a 45-day pilot program for biometric screenings.Starting on January 21, travelers will find the machines at gates A15, A16, and A17 for select, outbound international flights on Qatar, British Airways, Lufthansa, and American Airlines.The screening process involves a facial scan, cross-checked with photos already on file.Passengers who do not want to participate in the facial comparison can contact Customs Border Protection or an airport representative for an alternative approach.The pilot program will test three different systems to determine which one will be used for full implementation.U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been mandated by federal law to use the biometric exit screenings for foreign nationals, excluding Canadian citizens.The entire process, including testing, analysis, and installation could take up to one year.