Travel

Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport is beginning a 45-day pilot program for biometric screenings.

Starting on January 21, travelers will find the machines at gates A15, A16, and A17 for select, outbound international flights on Qatar, British Airways, Lufthansa, and American Airlines.

The screening process involves a facial scan, cross-checked with photos already on file.

Passengers who do not want to participate in the facial comparison can contact Customs Border Protection or an airport representative for an alternative approach.

The pilot program will test three different systems to determine which one will be used for full implementation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been mandated by federal law to use the biometric exit screenings for foreign nationals, excluding Canadian citizens.

The entire process, including testing, analysis, and installation could take up to one year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiatravelair travelairline industryamerican airlinesbritish airwaysphiladelphia international airportairlineairport security
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Police van and car collide in Frankford
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
AccuWeather: Skies Brighten Wednesday, Winds of Change Thursday
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Show More
Drexel professor allegedly stole $185K in research grant money
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Old City streets closed for weeks due to water main break
South Philly Barbacoa's pop-up fundraiser helps earthquake victims
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
More TOP STORIES News