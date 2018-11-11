Boeing issues urgent safety warning about new planes

Boeing has released an urgent safety warning about its brand new planes.The announcement comes on the heels of the deadly crash in Indonesia.Boeing says a sensor in the 737s can malfunction, causing the planes to abruptly dive.Investigators say a Lion Air flight experienced a similar malfunction on one of its sensors before it crashed on October 29th.This still has not been declared the cause of the crash.Experts say pilots should be able to override the safety system if it starts an aggressive nosedive.The new 737 is already flying in Southwest and American Airline fleets.Boeing is advising pilots to refer to the manual if they see the sensor going off.------