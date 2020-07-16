Coronavirus

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Regent cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner is seen docked at the Port of Oakland on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

WASHINGTON -- The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

The ban was due to expire next week, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the extension on Thursday.

The move comes as coronavirus cases are rising in 40 states. Florida, where many cruises start, just had a single-day record of deaths from COVID-19.

Major cruise lines that belong to an industry trade group had already canceled sailings until Sept. 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials over how to restart operations safely.

The companies are trying to save cash and borrow more money to survive the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthvacationcoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to determine if your wipes work against COVID-19
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
LI startup creates walk-through sanitizing station for COVID-19 era
UK vaccine's smaller, single dose eases production and distribution
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers, health care workers push back against Philly school plan
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
Pregnant woman shot in head in Strawberry Mansion
Montco coach, party attendees not cooperating with tracers: Official
Bucks County to provide face shields for students
Tech entrepreneur targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects
Show More
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
New restrictions in Pa. as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly officials delay plan to close protest camp along Ben Franklin Parkway
Wawa planning to add drive-thru to NJ store
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
More TOP STORIES News