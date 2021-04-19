FYI Philly

Checking out the best eats, sights, treats on Main Street in Souderton

By Timothy Walton
SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Spring is in the air and the Main Street vibe in Souderton is blooming.

The Montgomery County town has been revitalized over the last decade with walkable destinations popping up around town.

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria is part of the renovated Broad Theater. The family business has been growing for years and the new space offers an upscale menu of Italian food and a full bar to pair with the pizza.

Around the corner, Broad Street Grind is serving breakfast and lunch from a scratch kitchen. An assortment of coffees and teas make it the perfect spot to catch up with friends or get some work done.

Art on the Hill features local makers from the area. Thirty artists from within 30 miles have provided works to fill the store with unique items.

Downtown Scoop is Souderton's main stop for ice cream. Serving scoops of locally-made Uncle Dave's Ice Cream, the sundaes have become a big hit.

Broad Street Grind | Facebook | Instagram
117 East Broad Street 1st floor, Souderton, PA 18964

Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria | Facebook | Instagram
30 West Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964

Art on the Hill | Facebook | Instagram
100 North Main Street, Souderton, PA 18964

Downtown Scoop | Facebook | Instagram
11 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA 18964
