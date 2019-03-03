PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you had travel plans for Sunday on Amtrak, you may want to call ahead.
Amtrak has announced cancellations ahead of Sunday's snowstorm.
The following was released by Amtrak on Sunday morning:
Canceled service for Sunday, March 3, includes:
Pennsylvanian Train 43 with no alternate transportation
Canceled service for Monday, March 4, includes:
Keystone Service Trains 605, 609, 647, 651, 639, 642, 646, 656 & 620 with no alternate transportation
Pennsylvanian Train 42 with no alternate transportation
Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.
Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.
SEPTA
SETPA says they will operate on an enhanced Saturday schedule for Monday, March 4 due to the winter storm.
SEPTA says service disruptions are possible throughout the storm and afterward, particularly on Regional Rail and on bus routes that operate on roadways that typically become difficult to traverse during extreme winter weather. Customers are urged to consider options on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, which typically are not significantly impacted by these storms and provide frequent service throughout the day.
SEPTA will provide real-time service updates on www.septa.org
NJ TRANSIT
NJ Transit is offering full systemwide cross-honoring for the entire day on Monday due to this latest round of winter weather, allowing customers to use their ticket or pass on an alternate travel mode-rail, light rail or bus-including private bus carriers.
NJ Transit says they anticipate regular weekend service for the remainder of the day Sunday and regular weekday service for Monday, March 4th on its rail, bus and light rail, as long as weather conditions permit safe operation.
