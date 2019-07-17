LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Wednesday morning SEPTA representatives visited the Lansdale Station to remind commuters about the dangers of walking along or cutting across train tracks.
Safety Officers from the agency talked to passengers and handed out safety information about the dangers of ignoring railroad gates and signals.
Almost 18,000 riders use SEPTA's Lansdale and Doylestown Line every day.
Commuters reminded of the dangers of walking on train tracks in Lansdale
