Coronavirus prompts shortage of PATCO Freedom cards

The coronavirus has shut down the plant that produces PATCO Freedom cards, prompting officials to find another solution.The transit authority turned to a facility in the United Kingdom to help fill the production gap.PATCO typically buys 30,000 cards from the company in China each year, but that shipment is on hold.PATCO's emergency order of 10,000 from the British company is expected to arrive tomorrow.Officials say they sell roughly 500 a week.