Travel

Could airlines start weighing passengers before flights?

A British software company is toying with a new idea to help airlines cut carbon emissions - but the idea probably won't sit well with everyone.

It involves weighing passengers at airports before boarding.

Airlines try to figure out how much weight they're going to carry on every flight.

The number is based on generic size estimations for men, women, and children - and those estimates aren't 100 percent accurate.

The British company "Fuel Matrix" said its software could use exact weight readings for each passenger to quickly calculate how much fuel is needed, CNN reports.

Fuel Matrix also said the readings could be used to optimize the flight plan.

According to the company, air travel accounts for roughly three percent of global CO2 output.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelairline industryairlineu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News