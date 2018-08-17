Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden

Milling, repairing, and repaving can be stressful for those who live nearby the work being done.Janet Mullin of Spring Garden said, "It's noisy, it's dirty. People are very confused about what's going on because the signage is just not appropriate." The signage is vague. "Yes very vague. Signs are crossed out."Neighbors say the temporary no parking signs can be confusing and just getting around can be a hassle. Tom Spreitzer lives in a nearby condo."There are several people in wheelchairs that live in the building, they can't navigate and can't get down from the curb, so I feel sorry for them," he said.Joann Loumello of Spring Garden added, "Sometimes it's annoying when you try to get to and from work in the morning when this road closed, and that road is closed, but it has to be done."The biggest complaint is time, it can take 3 to 5 weeks. Some wonder why the city doesn't use incentives to speed up the process."I want to thank the city for doing this. I wish they could issue a contract that gives more money if they get it done faster," said Letty Thall of Spring Garden.The work is complicated after milling. Crews can deal with hidden problems and realign manhole and utility openings. That said the city is looking at incentives.Patrick O'Donnell from the Philadelphia Streets Department said, "We're looking at our contracts now to see how we could incentive the contractors to be able to turn over the streets in a quicker fashion."O'Donnell understands the frustrations of residents but after years of neglect and patching, he says there will be long term improvement."We're looking to get 20 year life span after road way is paved at this location," he said.------