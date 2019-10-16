Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal in Greece

CORINTH CANAL, Greece -- Talk about a tight squeeze.
New video shows a cruise ship passing through a narrow canal in Greece with only 5 feet of breathing room.
The Fred Olsen Cruise Line says it's the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal.
The canal is 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.
Prices for the 25-day sailing trip start at more than $5,500 dollars a person.
