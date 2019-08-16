airport news

Customs computer outage causes long lines at airports nationwide for international arrivals

NEW YORK -- An outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer systems is causing long lines at airports around the United States for travelers trying to enter the country.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had tweeted around 5:30 p.m. EST that CBP systems are back online. The CBP has not confirmed this.

Major airports around the country said that their customs systems were impacted, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.

The agency said it is taking immediate action to address the disruption. A government official told ABC News that there's no indication that Friday's interruption was a malicious attack on the network "at this time."

Passengers in several airports are being processed manually, so travelers throughout the United States should expect longer than normal wait times. Bush Airport, for example, is experiencing delays of up to 75 minutes.

The outage is only impacting airports, according to a CBP official, not other ports of entry like seaports or land border crossings. The outage does not impact departures.

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," a spokesperson said in a statement.

An American Airlines spokesperson tells ABC News they are "aware" of the outage and in contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown, and it is unclear how long it will take for this issue to resolve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensairport newsair travelbush intercontinental airporto'hare airportphiladelphia international airportlos angeles international airportu.s. & worldmidway airport
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport
Missile launcher 'souvenir' found in service member's bag: TSA
American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child found dead in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Philadelphia police release photos of 6 officers shot during standoff
Child airlifted to hospital after dog attack in Wildwood
Wolf unveils gun violence effort after Philadelphia shooting
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
Bomb scare prompts hazmat after Lehigh Co. crash
Cyclist demand DA appeal charges in biker's death
Show More
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Man, dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say
Cherry Hill School District feels pushback over lunch debt policy
Hahnemann closure causes baby boom at Jefferson
More TOP STORIES News