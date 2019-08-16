Travel

Customs computers shut down, causing delays at airports nationwide

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's computers had shut down nationwide, causing major delays at airports around the country.

John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, tweeted that the computers are shut down but the agency is working on getting them back online.

UCB had attempted to use a backup system, but now, passengers are being processed manually, Kennedy Airport and LAX tweeted.



A spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he is aware of reports that customs systems at airports are down and is looking to get details

A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensairport news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child left in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Child airlifted to hospital after dog attack in Wildwood
Wolf unveils gun violence effort after Philadelphia shooting
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Man, dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say
Show More
Cherry Hill School District feels pushback over lunch debt policy
Hahnemann closure causes baby boom at Jefferson
Watch multiple versions of Harper's walk-off grand slam again and again
Uber driver faces deportation after rape conviction in Chester Co.
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
More TOP STORIES News