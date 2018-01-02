TRAVEL

Customs outage causes delays at airports

A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

TARA FOWLER
A two-hour outage in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's processing systems caused delays at some of the nation's biggest airports on New Year's Day.

In a statement, CBP said the outage began at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 9:30 p.m. All the airports involved are currently back online, according to CBP, though some are still experiencing effects from the outage.

"CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a statement. "CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport warned that international travelers were experiencing delays in the arrivals area due to the outage.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport posted about a problem affecting its "processing times for customs" as well.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairport newsairport security
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News