Troopers in Delaware can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during coronavirus pandemic

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A modification to Governor Carney's State of Emergency Declaration due to the coronavirus outbreak now gives troopers in Delaware the authority to pull over out-of-state drivers.Delaware State Police say Carney's order "authorizes any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving within the state simply because it is displaying out-of-state tags."This authorization does not apply to vehicles traveling on I-95, I-295, or I-495.During the stop, troopers may ask limited questions related to the driver's recent travel.The driver will be advised that if they are coming into Delaware from out-of-state, they are required by law to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Delaware or immediately return to their home state, according to news release.Troopers will be monitoring non-interstate roadways which have been identified as having a large volume of out of state travelers, authorities said.There are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges, officials said.As of Friday morning, Delaware reported a total of 393 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.There have been a total of six deaths related to long-term care facilities, including five in New Castle County (four at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County. The most recent details involving long-term care facilities include:-a 75-year-old male from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions before passing; and-The third outbreak of positive coronavirus cases at a long-term care facility. The latest outbreak involves the Governor Bacon Health System, an intermediate-skilled nursing facility operated by Delaware Department of Health and Social Services in Delaware City, which has one staff member and one resident who have tested positive for COVID-19.The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics from Delaware Public Health says 245 cases in New Castle County, 43 cases in Kent County, and 105 cases in Sussex County. 179 are males and 214 are females. The age range is 1 to 97. 49 Delawareans have recovered. There have been 4,566 negative cases.The University of Delaware will postpone its 2020 Commencement, originally scheduled on Saturday, May 30, in Delaware Stadium, along with associated Convocations and other ceremonies.UD President Dennis Assanis made the announcement April 2 in a communication to all graduating students. In the email, he wrote, "We've had to take a series of responsible, yet drastic measures to keep our community safe and healthy. Unfortunately, this now means that we must postpone our plans for the traditional Commencement ceremony scheduled for May. Importantly, this is not a cancellation."Calling Commencement "perhaps my favorite day of the year," Assanis added, "We are committed to giving the amazing Class of 2020 a wonderful send-off in true Blue Hen style."As the uncertainty of the pandemic situation continues to evolve, UD officials are weighing the multiple factors in staging an event as complex as Commencement to determine the best course ahead.