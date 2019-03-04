Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's 'All You Can Jet' contest

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A new JetBlue contest would give customers a year of free flights.
All you have to do is delete all the pictures on your Instagram account, WABC-TV reports.
As part of the "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.
The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.
Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.
The sweepstakes runs through Friday.
