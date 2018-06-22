TRAVEL

Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights

EMBED </>More Videos

Delta's new policy banning pit bulls as support animals will go into effect on July 10. (Shutterstock)

Delta Airlines has updated their service and support animal policy to limit passengers to one support animal per customer and to ban pit bull-type dogs as support animals.

The airline said in a press release that the new policy of banning pit bulls is "the direct result of growing safety concerns following recent incidents in which several employees were bitten."

The airline said they experienced an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service animals since 2016. One incident involved a passenger being attacked by a 70-pound dog.

Delta says it carries approximately 700 service or support animals daily - nearly 250,000 annually while carrying more than 180 million passengers annually. Customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums, snakes, spiders and more, Delta says.

The new policy goes into effect on July 10. The airline's full policies can be seen on their website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveldeltadogspetpit bullairlineairline industryairport news
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News