Delta passenger gets flight all to himself

A Delta passenger somehow recently got a one-way flight all to himself.Yep, just one passenger -- on the entire flight.Award-winning director Vincent Peone was traveling from Aspen, Colorado to Salt Lake City, Utah last week.When he got to the gate for his rescheduled flight, he found out he was the only passenger.Being a director, he documented it and shared it all on Twitter.He captured the whole scene -- empty seats, safety instructions just for him.But as it turns out, he wasn't the real star of the show.The younger pilot then turns around and smiles -- suddenly, a star is born.People are now using the hashtags #swoon and #hotpilot.Turns out, and sorry to break any hearts, the pilot is married.