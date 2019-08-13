Travel

Delta passenger gets flight all to himself

A Delta passenger somehow recently got a one-way flight all to himself.

Yep, just one passenger -- on the entire flight.

Award-winning director Vincent Peone was traveling from Aspen, Colorado to Salt Lake City, Utah last week.

When he got to the gate for his rescheduled flight, he found out he was the only passenger.

Being a director, he documented it and shared it all on Twitter.

He captured the whole scene -- empty seats, safety instructions just for him.

But as it turns out, he wasn't the real star of the show.

The younger pilot then turns around and smiles -- suddenly, a star is born.

People are now using the hashtags #swoon and #hotpilot.

Turns out, and sorry to break any hearts, the pilot is married.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelbig talkersdeltaairplane
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
14 dogs rescued from Lancaster County home
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
Show More
$1M lottery ticket sold at Delco Wawa
Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz say thanks to inspiring family of 6
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
More TOP STORIES News