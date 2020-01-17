Travel

Delta plane slides off taxiway at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Airport officials said a plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions early Friday morning.

A Delta Airlines A319 slid off a taxiway while preparing to take off, KMBC reported.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said the plane was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.

Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.

Buses are being brought out to remove passengers from the flight and return them to the terminal.

KCI airfield has been closed due to slick conditions while crews apply deicer.

The Kansas City area was under a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the day Friday, as the National Weather Service predicted a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelicewinter stormair traveltravelplane evacuatedweatheru.s. & worlddelta
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow, What to Expect
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
Show More
Several states, including Pa. and NJ, sue USDA over new food stamps work requirement
Man arrested for shooting stepmother in East Oak Lane
Man tells police he mixed mother's ashes with drugs
Payless makes a comeback after bankruptcy
Human remains found in car pulled from NJ river
More TOP STORIES News