Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport's baggage room

PHILADELPHIA -- The Transportation Security Administration says officers closed the checked baggage room at Philadelphia International Airport after finding a device that resembled a pipe bomb.The room was evacuated and closed for about 40 minutes on Wednesday after officers spotted the device in a checked bag.The TSA says officers tracked down the passenger, who told them it was a prototype laser for a robot.Authorities waited until the bomb squad determined the device did not pose any threat.The passenger was allowed to catch his flight along with his belongings.