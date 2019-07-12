Travel

Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport's baggage room

PHILADELPHIA -- The Transportation Security Administration says officers closed the checked baggage room at Philadelphia International Airport after finding a device that resembled a pipe bomb.

The room was evacuated and closed for about 40 minutes on Wednesday after officers spotted the device in a checked bag.

The TSA says officers tracked down the passenger, who told them it was a prototype laser for a robot.

Authorities waited until the bomb squad determined the device did not pose any threat.

The passenger was allowed to catch his flight along with his belongings.
