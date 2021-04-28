Travel

As Disneyland gets ready to welcome back guests, soft opening for cast members begins

By Alex Cheney
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland welcomes back cast members for soft opening

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is getting ready for its grand reopening Friday, but on Tuesday, Disneyland and California Adventure held soft openings for cast members.

Closed since March 2020, Disney cast members and their guests were excited to be among the first to return to Disneyland for the soft opening.

One man got a ticket from his friend, who works at the park, for his birthday. He got in the park and told Eyewitness News he went straight to his favorite ride.

Another park guest just had a son and was excited to bring him to Disneyland for the first time.

"He's about 2 years old. He's never been here, so I've really been wanting to bring him over here," park guest Martin Romero said. "Since it's been closed, it's been a bummer."

RELATED: On verge of reopening, Disneyland reawakens Sleeping Beauty castle
EMBED More News Videos

The Happiest Place on Earth is getting ready to welcome back visitors for the first time in more a year.



The reopening means Disney hired back thousands of employees at Disneyland. One cast member said she's happy to get back to making magic for park guests.

"We're glad to have our jobs back. Hopefully, we'll get everyone back in," the cast member said. "They're bringing back everyone in slowly but surely, so hopefully everybody will get their jobs back."

When guests arrive, it may not look like the last time Disneyland was open, since the theme park will only be at 25% capacity, masks are required for all guests and enhanced physical distancing will be in place.

The soft opening continues through Thursday, and the grand reopening is Friday.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelanaheimorange countyentertainmentbusinessdisneycoronavirusdisneylandcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Archdiocese apologizes for Chauvin assignment that parents say was biased
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in violent night
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Why Biden's speech is technically not a State of the Union address
Pa. readies vote to consolidate 6 universities into 2
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Philly vaccine: 4,000 doses set to expire at Pa. Convention Center
Show More
Children as young as 6 months old now in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Britney Spears court today: Singer to address conservatorship soon
AccuWeather: Summer preview today, most areas reach 80s
Residents calling on city to do more to stop illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Free burritos for health care workers
More TOP STORIES News