Dutch airline looking to produce new type of aircraft

If you've ever wanted to fly on the wing of a plane, now is your chance.

The Flying V is a V-shaped, fuel-efficient airplane.

The Dutch airline KLM is teaming up with a university to design an entirely new type of aircraft.

The goal is to reduce environmental impact, and use 20-percent less fuel.

It would have the same passenger capacity, and some seats would be inside the wings.

Don't expect to see one at airports anytime soon.

Commercial use could take at least a decade.
