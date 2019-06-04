Dutch airline looking to produce new type of aircraft

If you've ever wanted to fly on the wing of a plane, now is your chance.The Flying V is a V-shaped, fuel-efficient airplane.The Dutch airline KLM is teaming up with a university to design an entirely new type of aircraft.The goal is to reduce environmental impact, and use 20-percent less fuel.It would have the same passenger capacity, and some seats would be inside the wings.Don't expect to see one at airports anytime soon.Commercial use could take at least a decade.