Travel

Memorial Day Weekend: Egg Harbor Plaza offering free tolls for one hour Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you plan on heading down to the shore for Memorial Day weekend you might get a free ride through a toll on the Atlantic City Expressway depending on when you leave.

It's part of the 100 Days of Summer celebration.

"The Jersey Shore is always exciting, but this year with the continued resurgence of Atlantic City, we are already seeing high numbers traveling along the Expressway", said SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty. "New casinos, our famed boardwalks, fishing, unique beaches and towns both big and small that dot the coast, are only a few reasons why New Jersey is the perfect place for a family vacation. We welcome another 100 Days of Summer and wish all those who use our roadway and airport safe travels and happy memories," he added.

Between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, the eastbound toll at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Expressway will be free courtesy of Chickie's and Pete's.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelnew jersey newsatlantic city expressway
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Philadelphia officer who shot unarmed man identified
Accuweather Alert: Clearing Skies Tonight, Sunny Holiday Weekend
NWS: Tornado landed in Bucks County Sunday night
SEPTA: Driver who broke railroad crossing arm made right decision
Boban Marjanovic's big debut in 'John Wick 3'
Glenolden man allegedly linked to drug overdose death arrested
Show More
Philly rolls out new interactive online paving map
AAA : More travelers hitting the road for Memorial Holiday Weekend
WWII vet gets surprise reunion at book signing
Murdered woman's family visits baby who was cut from her womb
Police chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
More TOP STORIES News