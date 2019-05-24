Memorial Day Weekend: Egg Harbor Plaza offering free tolls for one hour Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you plan on heading down to the shore for Memorial Day weekend you might get a free ride through a toll on the Atlantic City Expressway depending on when you leave.It's part of the 100 Days of Summer celebration."The Jersey Shore is always exciting, but this year with the continued resurgence of Atlantic City, we are already seeing high numbers traveling along the Expressway", said SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty. "New casinos, our famed boardwalks, fishing, unique beaches and towns both big and small that dot the coast, are only a few reasons why New Jersey is the perfect place for a family vacation. We welcome another 100 Days of Summer and wish all those who use our roadway and airport safe travels and happy memories," he added.Between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, the eastbound toll at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Expressway will be free courtesy of Chickie's and Pete's.