Eleven theme-park experiences that are "uniquely Orlando"

There's a number of things to do to make your next trip to the theme park capital of the world a little more magical. Here are 11 ways the whole family can really enjoy Orlando!

  • Visit Magic Kingdom's Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street U.S.A. for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, or even a whole new look.
  • In Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom, head to ACE Avatar Maker to become your own Avatar get the ultimate souvenir.
  • Join Disney princesses for Storybook Dining at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion of Epcot's World Showcase.

  • Embark on a scavenger hunt for Hidden Mickeys, a famous "secret" of the Disney parks.
  • Grab a glass of Homer Simpson's favorite beverage with three varieties of Duff Beer available only at Universal Studios Florida.
  • Perform "real" Magic with the wave of a wand at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.
  • Send a real letter from Hogsmeade's Owl Post at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

  • Perfect for a daring photo-op, a nearly nine-foot-tall velociraptor awaits at Raptor Encounter at Universal's Islands of Adventure.
  • Guests of all ages - even tiny tots - can experience one of SeaWorld's most unusual animal encounters at Stingray Lagoon.
  • In addition to rescuing aquatic animals, SeaWorld provides a second chance for cute critters rescued from animal shelters, including dogs, cats and even ducks.
  • Visit SeaWorld Orlando's Manatee Rehabilitation Area to learn more about these animals, which have been rescued from illness or injury in the wild.

There's more to Orlando than theme parks.


