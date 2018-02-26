Eleven theme-park experiences that are "uniquely Orlando"

- Visit Magic Kingdom's Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street U.S.A. for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, or even a whole new look.
- In Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom, head to ACE Avatar Maker to become your own Avatar get the ultimate souvenir.
- Join Disney princesses for Storybook Dining at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion of Epcot's World Showcase.
- Embark on a scavenger hunt for Hidden Mickeys, a famous "secret" of the Disney parks.
- Grab a glass of Homer Simpson's favorite beverage with three varieties of Duff Beer available only at Universal Studios Florida.
- Perform "real" Magic with the wave of a wand at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.
- Send a real letter from Hogsmeade's Owl Post at Universal's Islands of Adventure.
- Perfect for a daring photo-op, a nearly nine-foot-tall velociraptor awaits at Raptor Encounter at Universal's Islands of Adventure.
- Guests of all ages - even tiny tots - can experience one of SeaWorld's most unusual animal encounters at Stingray Lagoon.
- In addition to rescuing aquatic animals, SeaWorld provides a second chance for cute critters rescued from animal shelters, including dogs, cats and even ducks.
- Visit SeaWorld Orlando's Manatee Rehabilitation Area to learn more about these animals, which have been rescued from illness or injury in the wild.
