Eleven theme-park experiences that are "uniquely Orlando"

Visit Magic Kingdom's Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street U.S.A. for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, or even a whole new look.

In Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom, head to ACE Avatar Maker to become your own Avatar get the ultimate souvenir.

Join Disney princesses for Storybook Dining at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion of Epcot's World Showcase.

Embark on a scavenger hunt for Hidden Mickeys, a famous "secret" of the Disney parks.

Grab a glass of Homer Simpson's favorite beverage with three varieties of Duff Beer available only at Universal Studios Florida.

Perform "real" Magic with the wave of a wand at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Send a real letter from Hogsmeade's Owl Post at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Perfect for a daring photo-op, a nearly nine-foot-tall velociraptor awaits at Raptor Encounter at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Guests of all ages - even tiny tots - can experience one of SeaWorld's most unusual animal encounters at Stingray Lagoon.

In addition to rescuing aquatic animals, SeaWorld provides a second chance for cute critters rescued from animal shelters, including dogs, cats and even ducks.

Visit SeaWorld Orlando's Manatee Rehabilitation Area to learn more about these animals, which have been rescued from illness or injury in the wild.

EMBED >More News Videos There's more to Orlando than theme parks.

There's a number of things to do to make your next trip to the theme park capital of the world a little more magical. Here are 11 ways the whole family can really enjoy Orlando!Win a trip for four to sunny Orlando in the FYI Philly "beat the winter blues" sweepstakes: Enter here