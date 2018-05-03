TRAVEL

Freight train derails in Delco: Amtrak Northeast Corridor service resuming, SEPTA Wilmington/Newark suspended

Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

CRUM LYNNE., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed under the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township, Delaware County affecting service on Amtrak and SEPTA.

Amtrak trains started rolling again through Crum Lynne nearly 11 hours after the partial train derailment that left a commuter mess.

Earlier at 30th Street Station in Center City, and in Wilmington, Delaware, commuters were stuck trying to find ways around the service disruptions.

SEPTA's Wilmington-Newark line was suspended.

Then Amtrak's Northeast Corridor service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. was also suspended after initially operating with delays.



While Amtrak resumed service, SEPTA announced the Wilmington-Newark line would remain suspended for the remainder of the day.

If needed, SEPTA will add p.m. rush-hour trains on the Media/Elwyn Line to accommodate passengers.

In addition, customers can find details on travel using alternate SEPTA modes.

SEPTA also expects to be able to operate some limited service on the Wilmington/Newark Line on Friday.

All possible options are being explored.

"SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line trains operate on these tracks, which are part of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. Multiple tracks remain out of service due to ongoing repair work," SEPTA said.


Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Norfolk Southern freight train with two engines and 88 cars was five miles north of Marcus Hook, near the Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations, when the last two cars derailed.

No one was hurt, but the very last car tipped over spilling stones onto the tracks.

Crews hauled in cranes to help with the clearing effort.


While several tracks were running by late morning, Amtrak says Track 3, where the incident occurred, will remain closed for at least a few days for switch and railroad tie repairs.



Schedule details will be finalized by this evening and posted on SEPTA's website.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
