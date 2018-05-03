Amtrak trains started rolling again through Crum Lynne nearly 11 hours after the partial train derailment that left a commuter mess.
Earlier at 30th Street Station in Center City, and in Wilmington, Delaware, commuters were stuck trying to find ways around the service disruptions.
SEPTA's Wilmington-Newark line was suspended.
Then Amtrak's Northeast Corridor service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. was also suspended after initially operating with delays.
Septa Wilmington/Newark line suspended until further notice due to train derailment in Crum Lynne. Extra passenger trains running on Media/Elwyn line. pic.twitter.com/bbV9TPRt6i— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018
While Amtrak resumed service, SEPTA announced the Wilmington-Newark line would remain suspended for the remainder of the day.
If needed, SEPTA will add p.m. rush-hour trains on the Media/Elwyn Line to accommodate passengers.
In addition, customers can find details on travel using alternate SEPTA modes.
SEPTA also expects to be able to operate some limited service on the Wilmington/Newark Line on Friday.
All possible options are being explored.
"SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line trains operate on these tracks, which are part of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. Multiple tracks remain out of service due to ongoing repair work," SEPTA said.
Newark: Service is suspended for the remainder of the service day due to a derailment on Amtrak and multiple tracks remaining out of service for extensive repair. We hope to provide more information as soon as updates are available.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 3, 2018
Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Norfolk Southern freight train with two engines and 88 cars was five miles north of Marcus Hook, near the Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations, when the last two cars derailed.
No one was hurt, but the very last car tipped over spilling stones onto the tracks.
Crews hauled in cranes to help with the clearing effort.
Heavy equipment hauled in to help clear derailed train cars from tracks in Crum Lynne. pic.twitter.com/fF9Je4E4Ed— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018
While several tracks were running by late morning, Amtrak says Track 3, where the incident occurred, will remain closed for at least a few days for switch and railroad tie repairs.
Wheels from a Norfolk Southern freight train left along the tracks in Crum Lynne, PA following a train derailment this morning. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JLjR6XKG6H— Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) May 3, 2018
Schedule details will be finalized by this evening and posted on SEPTA's website.
