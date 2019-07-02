Travel

Gas prices up but so is holiday travel

By
A recent spike in gas prices isn't expected to stop people from hitting the road this holiday.

AAA projects record-breaking travel this Independence Day and the sixth consecutive year for July 4th travel growth.

Jana Tidwell of AAA explained, "When the economy is strong it puts extra money in people's pockets. With disposable income, most people want to travel."

More than 660-thousand Philadelphia area residents will travel 50 miles or more, most will drive.

Mike Smythe of Upper Darby is keeping an eye on gas prices.

"Probably going to go down the shore, but gas prices are pretty high," Smythe pointed out.

While gas prices are lower than they were Memorial Day and this time last year, drivers have seen a recent spike at the pumps since the refinery fire and subsequent news that Philadelphia Energy Solutions is closing.

Tidwell expounded, "We've seen 8, 9, 10, even 12 cent increases locally, over the Philadelphia five-county area, through to South Jersey and in Delaware."

Drivers may not see immediate relief.

"We're likely going to see the gas price increase continue through the month of July- not only because of the refinery shutdown but because of the increase in demand," according to Tidwell.

While most heading out of town will take a road trip, expect company at the airport, with AAA seeing a growth in air travel.

Kerry Cousin of West Grove told Action News, "I'm just picking my daughters up at the airport."

John Herndon works at the airport and has witnessed the pick-up, "Been real busy down at the airport. Real busy."

As far as the busiest travel time this travel period, that's expected to be Wednesday afternoon as the commute home combines with holiday travel.
