Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020

Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.

MIAMI --
Call your pals and your confidants to travel across the sea and back again! "Golden Girls" fans are getting the chance to dive into the 80s sitcom during a five night cruise.

Flip Phone Events is organizing the at-sea adventure that departs from Miami before making stops at Key West and Cozumel next February.

The sitcom, which took place in Miami, ended in 1992, but it still has a dedicated fan base that can never get enough of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty).
The trip includes a Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia games, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party," where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for an evening. Tickets start around $1,000.

