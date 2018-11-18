U.S. & WORLD

Google Maps creates new tool to help you navigate busiest holiday travel times

Google Maps creates new tool to help you navigate busiest holiday travel times. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on Novemeber 18, 2018.

The toughest part about traveling during the holidays is knowing when to hit the road.

Google Maps has created a new tool to help you navigate around the busiest travel times.

It analyzed data from the holiday rush last year to provide insight into the best times to get on, or stay off, the road.

You can consult an interactive Mapping Thanksgiving site to find information about where you plan to travel.

Google's Thanksgiving Travel App also analyzed the most popular spots on the holiday.

It found that they are tree farms, outlet malls, electronic stores, and video game stores.

