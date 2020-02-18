Travel

Coronavirus outbreak: Vacationers growing concerned about upcoming cruises

By
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Earlier this month the United States issued its highest alert, warning Americans to not travel to China after concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

"I don't think you put yourself in harm's way when you don't need to, and I don't need to go to Asia so I wouldn't go," said Derrick Williams of Conshohocken.

Many people Action News spoke with around Conshohocken said they don't want to take the risk of going on a cruise ship out to Asia with Coronavirus rapidly spreading. Just this weekend American passengers aboard a Coronavirus-stricken ship in Japan had to be flown back to the United States.

"I think I wouldn't take a cruise, I think that's a little more confined than I'd want to do right now," said Samantha Dargis, from Conshohocken.

Suzanne Shank with Atlas Travel in Norristown said she's advising her clients to avoid booking a cruise in Asia.

"No, now is not the time to even fool around with that," said Shank.

Shank said one couple just canceled their cruise to China for September.

"When all this started happening, they decided it wasn't worth risking it," said Shank.

Others we spoke with who are planning on traveling within the country still said they're concerned.

"We actually are going on a cruise in May, so we're going to Alaska so not in that area, but we've thought about it, it's crazy with those quarantines," said Seth Eugley.
