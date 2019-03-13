Travel

Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market

EMBED <>More Videos

Did Southwest Airlines just trigger a fare war? Some flights are as low as $98 for trips to Hawaii.

If you want to get away on an island vacation, now might be the time to book it.

Southwest Airlines' will start flying to Hawaii and it may have sparked some friendly fare competition, at least for the time being.

Nonstop flights could be found on Google for as low as $98 each way from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu.

True, you'd have to fly out of California.

But since Philadelphia International Airport would be much more convenient for people in the Philly area, you can expect the round trip flights to be a bit steeper, but not bad.

The drop in prices comes about a week after Southwest Airlines started flying to Honolulu.



Southwest says its intention is to begin nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento to four Hawaiian destinations: Honolulu (Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (Kauai).

You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiius worldtravel tipssouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
2 rescued after car crashes off Kelly Drive
3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
SEPTA transit officers back on the job following strike
Teens on bikes take up lane on Allentown street, police on alert
Show More
3 people escape Germantown house fire
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop sales of rifles, ammo at 125 stores
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
Google launches new 'Carmen Sandiego' game
More TOP STORIES News