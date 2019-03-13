Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market

Southwest Airlines' will start flying to Hawaii and it may have sparked some friendly fare competition, at least for the time being.
Nonstop flights could be found on Google for as low as $98 each way from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu.
True, you'd have to fly out of California.
But since Philadelphia International Airport would be much more convenient for people in the Philly area, you can expect the round trip flights to be a bit steeper, but not bad.
The drop in prices comes about a week after Southwest Airlines started flying to Honolulu.
You see that? That’s what it looks like when a Southwest bird lands in Hawaii!— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 6, 2019
Visit https://t.co/aOAa0lmiz7 to learn more about our plans to serve Hawaii. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/lbwT1CgQjr
Southwest says its intention is to begin nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento to four Hawaiian destinations: Honolulu (Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (Kauai).
You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.