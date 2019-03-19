Travel

Hilton Hotels recycling used bars of soap for communities in need

EMBED <>More Videos

The company will collect the used soap from guest rooms in all of their hotel chains.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Hilton Hotels will recycle used bars of soap to distribute soap to communities in need.

The company will collect the used soap from guest rooms in all of their hotel chains.

The soap is crushed, sanitized and cut into new soap bars.

Hilton is partnering with Clean the World to distribute the soap to those in need and keep pounds of soap out of landfills.

The bars will be recycled by Oct. 15 for Global Handwashing Day.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelrecyclinghilton
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Philly's iconic Trocadero to close this spring
Temple and Villanova teams head out to begin March Madness
Temple student awarded prestigious scholarship while battling cancer
Former Wall Street maven teaches financial literacy to inner-city kids
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool Today
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Show More
Naked man walking around University of Delaware arrested
Apple unveils new iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model
Firefighters battle barn fire in Upper Pittsgrove, New Jersey
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
More TOP STORIES News