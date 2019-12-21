holiday travel

Holiday travel: Millions expected to take to the sky this weekend before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to the group Airlines for America, the Friday before Christmas is the busiest air travel day of the winter holidays and thousands of people headed to and from Philadelphia Internation Airport.

"We're headed to south, South America, Brazil for the holidays," said Christine Gal.

Goldie Sellers from Golden, Colorado, was also seeking warmth.

"Actually, I'm meeting my son and tomorrow we fly to Punta Cana...That's gonna be quite a holiday," said Sellers.

Airport officials say about 727,000 people will be traveling through Philadelphia International Airport between Saturday and New Years Day.

Airlines for America says the lightest air travel days will be Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Airport officials say it is best to get to the airport at least two hours before your domestic flight, and if you're carrying Christmas presents, remember that they cannot be wrapped - even in checked luggage. But, if you spend $150 at any airport retailer, they will wrap your gifts for free.

"You can go right to our gift wrap station and get up to five gifts wrapped. We have bows, we have cards, we have bags, we have everything that you could need," said Megan O'Connell, of Philadelphia International.

TSA expects to screen about four percent more travelers this holiday season compared to last. Additional officers have been brought in to keep the lines moving.
travel philadelphia air travel philadelphia international airport holiday travel
