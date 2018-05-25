Holiday weekend travel crush gets underway

The Friday before Memorial Day weekend is Getaway Day for many people across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.AAA says even though climbing gas prices might be cutting into travelers' holiday budgets, they will not stop people from hitting the road."I think the gas companies are making a killing," said Dallis Graham from the Frankford section of Philadelphia.Dallis Graham says with gas prices steadily increasing he's had to react accordingly, changing the way he drives. And he is not alone.Drivers say it's painful to gas up.Heading into Memorial Day weekend we are seeing some of the highest gas prices since 2014.And AAA says it's going to get worse before it gets better. Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for the company, says it's all due to the price of crude oil.There was a little relief in store Friday for drivers headed eastbound on the Atlantic City Expressway - but not at the pump.Their trip will toll-free between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Egg Harbor toll plaza.------