Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's airport has cancelled all remaining departing flights for the second day after protesters took over the terminals.The airport authority announced early Tuesday evening that check-in services for departing flights were suspended as of 4:30 p.m. Other departing flights that have completed the process will continue to operate.It said it did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens of arriving flights were already cancelled.The authority advised the public not to come to the airport.Some flights were able to depart and land earlier Tuesday, a day after more than 200 flights were canceled.The airport's arrival and departure halls were blocked by thousands of protesters who were gathered in the airport for the fifth consecutive day. They are calling for democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.