U.S. & WORLD

Human heart prompts Southwest flight to return to Seattle

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart was left on board. (KTXL)

SEATTLE --
Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart was left onboard.

The Seattle Times reports that Flight 3606 arrived in Seattle from Sacramento, California. Someone forgot to unload the heart before the plane left for Dallas, and the captain announced over Idaho they were turning back.

The heart was being sent to a tissue processor to recover a valve for use in a future transplant.

Deanna Santa of Sierra Donor Services in Sacramento, California, said the organ-procurement organization sent the heart through a courier, who picked it up in Sacramento for shipment to Seattle. The delay did not impair the heart's usefulness, and no patient needed it imminently.

The flight took off again for Dallas after a five-hour delay.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlines
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
WATCH: Michael Cohen speaks exclusively on 'GMA'
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
Action News Troubleshooters: Avoid getting bumped from your flight
Could flipping board at 30th Street Station be staying after all?
Man comes to aid of woman having seizure on United flight
United Airlines to offer new premium economy seating
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Woman killed in front of her newborn baby
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
1 killed, 3 injured in Philadelphia barbershop shooting
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Philadelphia schools to start after Labor Day next year
Show More
WATCH: Michael Cohen speaks exclusively on 'GMA'
AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Rain Later Tonight, Wet Weekend
Eagles QB Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra
Man rescued after reported electric shocks at Birdsboro Power Plant
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
More News