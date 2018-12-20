Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins

The lines at Philadelphia International Airport are getting longer as the busy holiday travel days begin.Gary Renfrow, security Director TSA Philadelphia said, "Typically we screen about 30,000 people a day, Thursday, Friday, and next Wednesday we'll see about 40,000 people"The roadways are clogging up with commuters, shoppers and travelers combined."Things are going to be crazy busy traffic, and could intensify 2 to 3 up to four times of what it typically is on our major roadways 95 Schuylkill The Blue Route," said Jana Tidwell of Triple-A.Tidwell says the travel weekend has already started and will extend through Christmas.If you're flying and feeling generous and "bringing gifts, don't bring them wrapped," added Renfrow.Remember liquids get checked, solids can stay in the carry on and you can always beat the crowds by enrolling in pre-check."We do pre-check. There were some lines but we got to skip them for the most part," said Sarah Hogan of Minneapolis.The one factor we can't control is the weather."Every mode of travel is going to be affected by this rain and these heavy winds," added Tidwell.Governor Wolf also put out a notice about possible flooding especially on the roadways that of course can cause delays in the skies and cancellations.My advice to travelers is to pack snacks.------