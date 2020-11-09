Hyatt Centric opens in Rittenhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hyatt introduced its Centric brand in 2015, they are lifestyle hotels located in the center of interesting destinations that guests are encouraged to get out and explore.The hotel is right in the heart of Rittenhouse Square with amazing city skyline views.There are 332 guest rooms and nearly 6,000-square-feet of meeting space. Each meeting room is named for one of the city's history makers, like steamship inventor Robert Fulton, Monopoly creator, Charles Darrow and Augustus Jackson, a Philadelphia chef known as the father of ice cream.The decor is also customized to celebrate the city's past with nods to the Quakers, rowing and Philadelphia's industrial might.1620 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-985-1234