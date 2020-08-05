Travel

I-676 shut down in Philadelphia after barge breaks loose during Tropical Storm Isaias

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interstate 676 in Philadelphia is shut down after a barge broke loose on the flooded Schuylkill River during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

The barge broke loose around 5 p.m. and hit the Vine Street Expressway bridge over the river.

Bridge inspectors were on the scene to look for any damage.



If no damage is found, PennDOT said it is possible the eastbound lanes of the highway could reopen by Wednesday afternoon.

The westbound lanes will be closed until at least Thursday. That's when the river level is expected to recede to the point the barge can be moved.

However, even if the eastbound lanes are open, they will have to be shut down again when the barge is removed.

The barge was being used by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge portions of the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam.

In the meantime, PennDOT recommends drivers use the following detours:

-Motorists heading to New Jersey: Take I-76 East to the Walt Whitman Bridge;

-I-76 motorists heading to Center City: Exit at the Spring Garden Street or South Street interchanges;

-I-95 South motorists: Travel to Exit 19 and follow Front Street to Pattison Avenue to Broad Street to the I-76 West entrance ramp; and

-I-95 North traffic: Follow I-95 North to I-76 West.

SEPTA Regional Rail was shut down out of "an abundance of caution" on Wednesday morning, but all lines are now moving again.
