Run-away barge causes shut down of Vine St. Expressway, limits SEPTA's Regional Rail service

This is the unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River causing all those problems this morning on roads and rails. Broke loose in flooding yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GEpPmbE1ju — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 5, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6354459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TRAVEL ALERT: An unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River is causing some travel delays on Tuesday night.

❗️All Regional Rail service is suspended until further notice due to an unsecured barge stuck under the bridge near 20th Street. Check https://t.co/nEoMDgQNaJ for updates. #ISEPTAPHILLY pic.twitter.com/kOZNNhizlu — ISEPTAPHILLY 😷 (@SEPTAPHILLY) August 5, 2020

West Trenton: Service has resumed operations. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. Train #3505 will operate from West Trenton to Center City. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 5, 2020

Doylestown: Service has resumed operations. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. Train #5209 will operate from Doylestown to Center City. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 5, 2020

Thorndale: Service has resumed operations. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. Train #1506 will operate from Thorndale to Center City. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 5, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6354802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Run-away barge on Schuylkill River causes shut down of Vine St. Expressway, SEPTA's Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River is causing some travel delays in and around Philadelphia.The barge broke loose around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.Officials closed I-676 from the Vine Street Expressway to 22nd Street Tuesday night due to the barge, which is currently located near the Vine Street Expressway Bridge.Westbound traffic on the Vine Street Expressway will be exited off the highway at Broad Street until further notice.The Vine Street Expressway Bridge, where the barge is resting, is just upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street.SEPTA canceled Regional Rail service Tuesday night out of "an abundance of caution." Slowly, on Wednesday morning, a few train lines resumed service as several more remained shut down.SEPTA issued the following alerts Wednesday morning:Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Elwyn, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Wilmington/Newark, West Trenton: All service is suspended until further notice due to the barge stuck under the bridge at 20th Street.Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, SEPTA announced service was restored to the West Trenton, Doylestown and Thorndale lines.SEPTA says they will provide updates as they are available.Bridge inspectors were on the scene, but it's unclear if there is any damage to the Vine Street Expressway Bridge.