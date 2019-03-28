Travel

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations

EMBED <>More Videos

Wow Airlines abruptly shuts down: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents

Passengers are being advised to check flights with other airlines Thursday.

The airline, founded by entrepreneur Skuli Mogensen, began operations in 2012 and expanded quickly.

It specialized in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe, with flights from 27 airports, including Washington, D.C, New York, Paris, London and its Reykjavik hub.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelairline industryicelandairlineu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt continues for one suspect
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
Body found at South Jersey Wawa
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
Office building catches fire in Bangladesh capital
Show More
Jussie Smollett's attorneys expected in court Thursday for expungement hearing
Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut
Gloucester Twp. Police officer injured in overnight crash
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others
Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
More TOP STORIES News