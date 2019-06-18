Travel

IKEA will pay you and give you free meatballs to find the secret to happiness

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Have you ever wondered about the true secret behind happiness? If you said yes, then IKEA has the right job for you.

The home good mogul is searching for a "happiness hunter" to help determine what truly makes a home happy.

The job entails a two-week stay in Copenhagen. The winner will receive a temporary home to "fill with happiness" by taking guided tours, speaking with locals, dining out and more.

RELATED: Reynolds Wrap will pay you to travel the U.S. and eat free barbecue

The company will take whatever key traits that person finds and "share them with the world."

Candidates must be at least 18, love to travel, be curious, live on Earth (or an international space station), love being in front of the camera and have always wanted to find the secret to happiness.

The job will take place in September and IKEA will pay for travel.

The company said it will also pay a salary that corresponds to the average Danish living standards, minus average taxes. Free kottbullar meatballs at IKEA restaurants are also available.

Applicants must submit an application online.

The winner will be announced mid-July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelmoneyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Montco man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Trial begins for Montco mom, boyfriend charged in 4-year-old's murder
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Show More
'Is that red?' Color blind high school grad sees through glasses
N.J. Army vet graduates high school 50 years later
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
Fmr. Phila. elementary principal due in court on hit-and-run charges
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
More TOP STORIES News